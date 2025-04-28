© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Aurora will celebrate 15-year anniversary of alley art

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 28, 2025 at 3:20 PM CDT
2022 Alley Art Festival in Aurora
Yvonne Boose
2022 Alley Art Festival in Aurora

An Aurora summer festival is looking for local artists to take part.

The Alley Art Festival started 15 years ago. Marissa Amoni is the director of the event. She said in honor of this milestone, the group is offering workshops prior to the festival. One is coming up next month.

“We're celebrating World Collage Day," she said, "and we'll be celebrating Saturday, May 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Water Street Studios in Downtown Batavia."

The purpose of the festival is to support local artists.

“Arts are so important to the community," Amoni said. "Not only does art enrich our lives and make us healthier, happier people, it enriches our local economy as well. So, it's enabled us to, rather than supporting local artists, we're really supporting our community and giving back to our community.”

Amoni said the festival started with about 44 artists on Water Street Mall. It expanded to Downer Place and can now accommodate about 100.

Artists have until June 1 to apply. Creators must live within 30 miles of Aurora. Applications and information can be found at alleyartaurora.com. The festival takes place from noon to 5:00 p.m. August 30.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
