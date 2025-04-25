Rep. Underwood says "Call Republicans" with concerns about cuts during DeKalb town hall

Folks lined up to go through security to join Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood’s town hall held on Thursday night.

While not a rowdy affair, attendees brought their concerns about the uncertainty brought on by the Trump Administration’s actions.

Jerilynn Porter is worried about cuts to Social Security.

“We know that Donald Trump is going to figure out a way to tamper with Social Secuity,” Porter said. “He almost has no choice because of his funding goals.”

Those funding goals she refers to includes increased dollars towards President Trump’s deportation plans and extending tax breaks for the wealthy that are set to expire by the end of the year.

Several times in her responses, the Democrat asked folks to let the other party know their concerns, such as cuts to Medicaid.

“There are Republicans in very competitive districts, you can give them a call, and when you call share your story,” Underwood said, “and impress upon them how their action is going to lead to more that their actions are going to lead to more hospital closures."

The event came as the Republican-controlled Congress negotiates the next government spending budget, which experts say may include cuts to social safety net services.

Underwood gave the room her take on that.

“They are doing this for the tax cuts for the billionaires,” she said. “So, what are we doing? Number one, I’m voting “no.”

She said congressional hearings on the budget get underway on Monday as legislators return from their spring recess.

When Dekalb high school student Cameron asked the four-term Congresswoman if she plan on running for the Senate,,she replied, "I'm reflecting on ways I can continue my service."

Underwood is among a handful of individuals who are expected to run for 80 year-old Senator Dick Durbin's Senate seat who announced his retirment this week.