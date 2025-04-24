© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Hiding history, preserving our past | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt,
Susan StephensDan Libman
Published April 24, 2025 at 7:37 AM CDT
Spencer Tritt

2000 called and wants its phone book back. And now it's in the hands that last touched it 25 years ago. Join Northern Star reporters past and present as they relive the past and plan for the future through a time capsule in a wall at Northern Illinois University.

Spencer Tritt

The year 2000 might not seem so long ago for some of us – and for others, it was a lifetime away. On April 16, 2025, the generations came together at Northern Illinois University’s Student Life Center. They were there to crack into a time capsule sealed up in a wall by employees of the student newspaper, the Northern Star, 25 years ago. WNIJ’s Under Rocks podcast team joined them to document this little piece of local history.

1 of 3  — IMG_7694.JPG
Spencer Tritt
2 of 3  — IMG_7684.JPG
Spencer Tritt
3 of 3  — IMG_7688.JPG
Spencer Tritt

Got an idea for our next Under Rocks adventure? Invite us along by sending an email to rocks@niu.edu.

 
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
