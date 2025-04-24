Hiding history, preserving our past | Under Rocks podcast

Spencer Tritt

The year 2000 might not seem so long ago for some of us – and for others, it was a lifetime away. On April 16, 2025, the generations came together at Northern Illinois University’s Student Life Center. They were there to crack into a time capsule sealed up in a wall by employees of the student newspaper, the Northern Star, 25 years ago. WNIJ’s Under Rocks podcast team joined them to document this little piece of local history.

1 of 3 — IMG_7694.JPG Spencer Tritt 2 of 3 — IMG_7684.JPG Spencer Tritt 3 of 3 — IMG_7688.JPG Spencer Tritt

Got an idea for our next Under Rocks adventure? Invite us along by sending an email to rocks@niu.edu.



