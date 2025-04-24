Hiding history, preserving our past | Under Rocks podcast
2000 called and wants its phone book back. And now it's in the hands that last touched it 25 years ago. Join Northern Star reporters past and present as they relive the past and plan for the future through a time capsule in a wall at Northern Illinois University.
The year 2000 might not seem so long ago for some of us – and for others, it was a lifetime away. On April 16, 2025, the generations came together at Northern Illinois University’s Student Life Center. They were there to crack into a time capsule sealed up in a wall by employees of the student newspaper, the Northern Star, 25 years ago. WNIJ’s Under Rocks podcast team joined them to document this little piece of local history.
