Woodstock concert will celebrate an American milestone

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 7, 2025 at 1:20 PM CDT
Woodstock Folk Festival

Next year marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of America's Declaration of Independence. A benefit concert for an annual festival will highlight this milestone.

This year is the 40th annual Woodstock Folk Festival will take place. Carol Obertubbesing is the president of the festival. She said this year’s benefit concert theme is “Songs of Liberty, Justice and Unity.”

“So, during the coming year,” she said, “we will be one of many events across the country celebrating the 250th and the official name for that is America 250 and there's no space between the a in America and the 250.”

She said this is ahead of the curve since the 250th anniversary happens next year.

“And it's also," she said, "when the American Revolution started, in April of 1775 in Massachusetts.”

Obertubbesing said the benefit concert will include artists like Tricia Alexander, John Benischek and Terry Loncaric.

The concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, at Stage Left Café in Woodstock, Illinois. The 40th annual Woodstock Folk Festival takes place at 6 p.m. on Sunday July 20 at Woodstock Square.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose