Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Esther Belin

Belin is a Diné poet, multi-media artist, and educator. She’s this month’s guest editor of the March issue of the Poetry Foundation Magazine, which focuses on language. We talked about her love of poetry and how it reminds her of her native language.

