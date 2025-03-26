© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Esther Belin

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:55 PM CDT
Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This month’s podcast features Esther Belin.

Belin is a Diné poet, multi-media artist, and educator. She’s this month’s guest editor of the March issue of the Poetry Foundation Magazine, which focuses on language. We talked about her love of poetry and how it reminds her of her native language.

Thanks for listening to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for allowing us to use its smooth tunes. Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday during Here and Now and All Things Considered.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
