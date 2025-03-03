Perspective: Rockford welcomes all people

At the Monday, February 24th, 2025 Rockford City Council meeting

the Planning and Development Committee passed a resolution 4 to 0 to affirm support for the message on the sign at the East State Street entrance to I-90, reading "Rockford - All Are Welcome.” This was in response to a February 10th complaint from third ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg opposing the message on the sign. His comments were reflective of very recent anti-immigrant messaging heard at our federal level not in keeping with the US nor the Illinois Constitutions regarding the fair treatment of all people under the law.

Every single citizen of Rockford, now or in their family's past, is an immigrant to the Rock River Valley, which, before Germanicus Kent, Thatcher Blake, and Lewis Lemon discovered the "Ford over the Rock River” was, until 1834, populated solely by the Winnebago and Potawatomi native American tribes.

It is way too late to stop welcoming immigrants.

As a “born and raised” citizen of Rockford, a 34-year resident of the uber-multicultural Fifth Ward, and the wife of a naturalized citizen, I express support for this inclusive and welcoming message. A vote will be before the entire city council, which meets Mondays at 5:30 at City Hall in downtown Rockford.

In a land of immigrants, is it not brave of me to stand up for equality. It is far braver to declare yourself entitled just because your ancestors arrived earlier.

This is Janie Wilson-Cook

And this is my Perspective.