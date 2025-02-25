Long-time DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott has died

Former DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott died Sunday. He was 78.

Victoria Lunacek

Scott retired in 2021 after working in the Sheriff’s Department for 52 years – 36 years as Sheriff. He known for his integrity, working alongside his deputies in the field and keeping his door open to the public and reporters.

Scott and his wife Marcia raised ten children and fostered 55 more. The Daily Chronicle reports he died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

The visitation for Sheriff Scott will be held Thursday, March 6th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Bethany Road Bible Church in DeKalb. A memorial service will be held there Friday, March 7th at 10:00 AM.

