Former Gov. Jim Edgar battling cancer

Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar has announced he has pancreatic cancer.

The Republican issued a statement that said the cancer has spread as he and his wife, Brenda, are "facing a new, significant challenge."

“Doctors at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago have determined I have pancreatic cancer that has spread. They and physicians at Mayo Clinic are coordinating on a treatment regimen that I am following initially in Arizona, where we spend the winter, and later in Springfield when we return. We do not underestimate this challenge, but we have confidence in the medical team helping us address it,” it said.

Edgar, 78, began his political career as a legislative intern in 1968. He later served as a state representative. In 1981, he was appointed to fill a vacancy as Illinois Secretary of State. He was then elected twice to the position, leading a push for road safety, including tougher penalties on drunk driving.

In 1990, he succeeded Jim Thompson as Governor. He won another term in 1994. During his time in the governor’s office, he underwent heart surgery. He retired from politics in 1998.

He later founded the Edgar Fellows program through the University of Illinois, which is focused on developing leaders in major public policy issues.

“Brenda and I remain hopeful, and we are grateful for the kindness of so many who have offered their prayers and support," Edgar’s statement read.

