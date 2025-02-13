Dixon women's group is looking for artists for upcoming show

A Dixon, Illinois art show that started over seven decades ago is once again looking for creators for its upcoming show.

The Phidian Art Club started in 1890. The women group has put on public art shows since 1949. Ellen Allen, the chairman of this year’s show, said the work cannot be done with assistance from a teacher.

“Now you can learn from a teacher and then go home and do something," she clarified, "But they tried to level the playing field, I think when they originally thought about this art show.”

All work must be two-dimensional.

“Excluding photography, and it has to be acceptable for a family viewing. So, and there are size and weight limits because of our hanging system,” Allen explained.

Artists must live within 35 miles of Dixon and be over the age of 17.

Leslie Pappas will judge this year’s event. Allen said she went to school with Pappas.

“We try to get a judge to judge our show that is not familiar with any of the entries, so it is usually somebody that is not in our community," Allen said. And I thought about Leslie, because she's got an a very nice viewpoint on things.”

Work must be dropped off at the Loveland Community House and Museum either Mar. 31 or April 1. The exhibition opens at the community house April 3 through 25. Allen said artists will compete for over $3,500 in cash awards. Entry fees and other information can be found on the club’s website.

