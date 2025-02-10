Vexed! The Illinois Enthusiast vs. The Illinois Flag Commission | Under Rocks podcast

Admit it. Our state flag is kinda…weak. If you’re an Illinoisan, that is. It’s a big white rectangle with the state seal smack dab. An eagle, a ribbon, a rock, a sun, a shield, and some other stuff. And the word “Illinois,” in case it wasn’t clear. It’s a fine seal. But is it enough for a flag?

Illinois' centennial flag, current flag, and sesquicentennial flag.

The state of Illinois put together a flag commission to decide if we need a new flag. And if we do, what should it look like? A contest was held, ten finalists were chosen from 4,800 entries, and they, along with the current flag and two from historic celebrations, were offered up as the New Glory to unite us. And the response? Well, you be the judge. You have until February 14, 2025 to vote for your favorite on the flag commission’s site.

We called on friend of the podcast, Illinois Enthusiast, and wanna-be state symbologist John Kokoris to help guide us through the limited choices and puzzling aesthetics.

Follow along with the podcast! These are the ten entries in the Illinois flag commission's contest, in the order they were discussed by John Kokoris and the Under Rocks crew,

It's always a pleasure to chat with John Kokoris , whose enthusiasm for Illinois knows no bounds (except the Mississippi River and Lake Michigan). You can follow him on BlueSky at @MrIllinois and X @Mr1llinois.

Here's our take on the Piasa Bird flag, with the only thing that could improve it: Abe's hat.

You can find some of the 4,800 flag designs that didn't make the cut here.

