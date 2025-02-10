Perspective: Let's focus on the children

My head spins with all the presidential orders, policy changes, and actions coming out of Washington D.C.

I suggest just focusing on the children.

My friend from Columbia said in a meeting this past week: “I saw the young children sitting on the hard floor of the large, cold cargo plane with their little hands cuffed together. Children under the age of 10, with their hands cuffed together for hours after being taken from their U.S. homes by strangers, men wearing black and carrying weapons.”

They were not criminals. Yet they were physically restrained for hours and emotionally scarred for life.

When a freeze was placed on funding for federal programs. One mother who relies on WIC to feed her 2- and 6-year-olds said: “Threatening to take away fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk and formula from babies is unthinkable. It’s literally about us being able to live.”

I believe if we just focus on the children and what they are being put through, it becomes simple. It is our responsibility as adults to protect children.

So, push aside all the rhetoric and chaos, and simply ask, is this decision, order, or action good for our children?

Then it will become clear what we need to do, which is everything, everywhere we can to protect our children and provide for their needs and make it possible for all our children to have a better life.

I’m Dan Kenney, and this is my perspective.

