Illinois AG warns residents to be careful when placing Super Bowl wagers this weekend

Illinois’ Attorney General is warning residents to carefully consider the risks of online and app-based betting. It comes ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

According to a news release, Kwame Raoul tells residents if they choose to bet on the Super Bowl or any other sporting event, they should use a licensed operator authorized by the Illinois Gaming Board.

He warns that betting with an unlicensed service can put personal information and money at risk. Even with a licensed site or app, he says it’s important to read the terms of any promotional offers to avoid unexpected costs or conditions.

Illinois permits certain sports betting apps and websites to operate. For a list of authorized licensees, visit IllinoisGamingBoard.gov.

Attorney General Raoul recommends considering the following tips before placing a bet:



Check to make sure the operator you are considering betting with holds a valid Illinois license by using the Illinois Gaming Board’s licensee list.

Do your research. Check websites like the Better Business Bureau, search the name of the company and “scam,” or read reviews on gambling forums.

Beware of suspicious texts/emails inviting you to participate in gambling, especially if sent from unfamiliar sources. These could be scammers trying to steal your money and personal data.

Watch out for fake websites – check to ensure you typed the name of the right website. Scammers may use ads and sponsored links to trick you into going to their websites.

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is – be wary of suspicious bonuses or similar offers.

Read the fine print of promotional offers to make sure there aren’t hidden costs or obligations.



Illinois residents struggling with an addition to gambling can contact the Illinois Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, or text “ILGAMB” to 833234 for help and resources. Those struggling with a gambling problem can also sign up for the Illinois Gaming Board’s Self-Exclusion Program to prevent themselves from being able to gamble at casinos, online and app-based sportsbooks.

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, Raoul encourages you to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s website or the Illinois Gaming Board. Consumers can also call one of the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines: