Illinois grant will help foster racial healing in northern Illinois

Some people may think of seeing a therapist when it comes to healing but one Illinois grant helps organizations present a certain type of ease. A recipient list is now available.

The Healing Illinois initiative started in 2021. The Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation have partnered to make this $4.5 million racial healing project possible. Daniel Ash, the president of the Field Foundation, said this grant will help people connect and address tough issues.

“And," Ash added, "create the conditions for dialog, and dialog ultimately leading to some level of healing that will foster trust."

Maritza Bandera is the project lead for Healing Illinois. She said this initiative is about heart and mind work.

“We need more of this type of work to be ongoing," she said, "because it's always important, and we're always advocates that the work continues, irrespective of who's in power, what's happening."

Ash said success is where individual and collective healing can occur.

“And that healing to lead to bridging across lines of difference,” he said, “and at the end of the day, all of those participants, people who touch these programs and others, are participating in civic life in a much more direct and committed way.”

More than two hundred organizations were awarded funds to address institutional racism using community building, storytelling and education. Some grantees include the Boys & Girls Club of Freeport and Stephenson County, Alignment Rockford and the DeKalb County History Center.

A full list can be found on the Illinois Department of Human Services website.

