Jonathan Hurst found guilty in murder of Patricia and Robert Wilson

Jonathan Hurst was found guilty on Thursday in the murder of a Sycamore mother and son in 2016.

Patricia Wilson, 85, and her son Robert Wilson, 64, were last seen alive at their church the morning of Aug. 14, 2016. Their bodies were found in their home the following day. Robert Wilson was very involved in the Sycamore Moose Lodge, while Patricia was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sycamore.

Police believe they were victims of a random attack. Their vehicle was found abandoned in Chicago near the Lincoln Park Zoo.

Crimestoppers original investigation timeline

There were nearly a thousand leads, but no arrests for years.

Police arrested Jonathan Hurst in 2020 in Cincinnati using a DNA public database and cell phone tower data.

His trial was delayed due to procedural delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentencing will be March 20, 2025.

According to a press release from DeKalb County State's Attorney Riley Oncken, Hurst will serve mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole due to the nature of the charges.

Oncken's statement:

“I am extremely proud of my prosecutors and the dozens of law enforcement officers

throughout our County and in other states that worked for 4 years to identify Mr. Hurst and finally bring him to justice eight years after this brutal crime. I hope that this verdict can bring closure to the Wilson family and to so many in the community that cared about Patricia and Robert Wilson. Nothing can bring them back, but my hope is that knowing that their killer will spend the rest of his life in prison will bring our community some comfort."

