Creatives and others dig deeper during a Rockford monthly gathering

An idea to create a community poetry event materialized into an inclusive art experience that connects the community.

Ars Pvblica is a production of Mentes Extremófilas. That’s a publishing house and think tank that is run by Emily Klonicki and Eddaviel Montero.

Ars debuted May 13, 2023. This monthly experience was started by Klonicki and artist Roni Golan. Klonicki said she and Golan spend lots of time examining different subjects. Topics she said they don’t always agree on.

“That really led into the concept of, well,” she said, “what if we, you know, kind of blended that idea and took a different approach to what is kind of traditionally like a literary based event, and made it into an interactive, you know, kind of exploration of very specific topics.”

Klonicki said the purpose of Ars Pvblica is to get people to explore concepts.

“I had been for years … trying to think of different ways of how to revive the kind of agora concept from classical Greek,” Klonicki said, “you know, culture, just like this place that people come to vent their feelings or vent their thoughts about things and have discussions and argue generatively.”

Golan said his art gallery, The Underground, is a good space for these discussions. He wants to give the community a different way to connect.

“So more organized and, and through that learning,” he explained, “and, you know, learning new things, something that I'm interested for myself. It was a good opportunity to have people that were willing to share their ideas. And, you know, it's a win, win.”

Each event has a theme. The topics are conceived from discussions between the two creators. The interactive art gathering serves as a platform for others to join in.

The set-up for the two-hour event goes like this: featured performers create a presentation based on the theme. They have 10 minutes for their showcase. After all the entertainers finish, they sit on the stage panel style and the audience joins the conversation.

Klonicki said presenters are a mix of different professionals.

“And we've had musicians that have not played music,” she explained. “We've had visual artists that have not done anything, visual arts, they've just spoken. And then, you know, but typically people do what they're, you know, their medium is or whatever, but a lot of times you get a surprise.”

Mickey Torpedo is a musician who sometimes performs for Ars Pvblica. He said it has grown since the beginning.

“I feel like Ars is kind of building it slowly, but it's building kind of a community of thinkers," he said, "but maybe not building. I think it's connecting. Maybe connecting is better word, because, like they do, Emily does a great job curating different people from different walks of life, and the whole show is the service of a topic.”

Klonicki and Golan are giving Torpedo a bigger part. Klonicki said she’s excited about his extended role.

“Mickey was interested in getting more involved in kind of the administrative part of Ars Pvblica,” she said, “because I really trust him, and he's a very competent, intelligent person who has a lot of skills to bring to the table.”

She said Torpedo will help with expanding the online presence and documentation of some of the performances. She explained that people will only get to experience the event fully if they are there.

Torpedo isn't the only one helping out. Klonicki explains that groups like the Rockford Area Arts Council are also supporters of the interactive event. Others include Tony Gasparini and James Hogan.

Torpedo said this event is connecting the community and allowing them to expand on their thoughts. Professionals from all over are welcome.

The next Ars Pvblica will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday February 21 at the Underground. The theme is “Shadow Architect.” Ars Pvblica has been nominated for a Rockford Area Arts Award.

