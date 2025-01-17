Rockford Youth Poet Laureate says she'll continue to share her gifts with the community after her term ends

The term for a Rockford literary figure is coming to an end but she says this won’t change her work in the community.

Trinity Rucker, 14, was appointed Rockford’s Youth Poet Laureate when she was 13. This one-year term ends Jan. 29. Trinity said she’s booked through June.

“I'm incredibly grateful that I got to be the city of Rockford Youth Poet Laureate,” she said. “I've gotten a lot of exposure in the community, a lot of awards, like the chairman's Service Excellence Award.”

She also received a NAACP Next Generation Award and others.

She said she still has work to do after her term ends. Trinity is the vice president of the Young Eagles Success Club, also known as YES Club, and the NAACP Youth Council.

“But most importantly, I have a book coming out with S.H.E. Publishing,” she said. “It's titled “My Sun Rises,” and that book is going to contain about 16 to 20 pieces of my original poetry. The story is really about just me, sharing my life and sharing messages of encouragement.”

Darlene Titsworth is Trinity’s mother and “momager.” She says this has been an awesome year.

“I really am so proud of Trinity,” she said, “how she actually handled between schools and programs and seminars and events and galas and just, you know, Excalibur awards, like being put out in front of all these distinguished, you know, community leaders.”

Trinity is slated to speak at this year’s Juneteenth event, NAACP Black History Month celebration and the upcoming Martin Luther King celebration.

Trinity says a video project that was done at the YES Club will debut at the MLK Day festivities.

“The Yes Club," she said, "under the leadership of Carl Cole and Dianna Cole, they create multiple music videos, multiple songs about peace, healing, racism, unity, character, excellence.”

Trinity is the lead singer for the covers of these uplifting songs.

The “Speak It! Sing It!” MLK event takes place at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Nordlof Center.