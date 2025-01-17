© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois students have sent over 5,000 tips to 'Safe2Help' school safety helpline since launch

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published January 17, 2025 at 2:01 PM CST
A screenshot of Safe2Help Illinois' website that shows icons along with different ways to get in contact with them like apps, calls, texts, emails.
Safe2Help Illinois


Safe2Help Illinois

In 2021, Illinois launched “Safe2Help.” It’s a hotline students can use to raise red flags about themselves or friends suffering from bullying or depression.

Since its initial launch four years ago, Illinois students have submitted over 5,000 tips to the service. That’s according to a Freedom of Information Act request by WNIJ.

The state says if students don’t have a trusted adult in their life, they can confidentially send in information online, through text, or an app. It’s then vetted by the Illinois State Police. They can get in touch with local law enforcement or school staff like a social worker.

The service is free for schools to use, and Safe2Help says it’s not meant to be used to suspend or punish students seeking help.

Bullying is the No. 1 concern shared with the platform. And Illinois students have been utilizing the service more and more since its introduction. Just over 500 submissions were received in its first year, that’s up to more than 2,000 in 2024.
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
