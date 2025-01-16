Jury selection to begin in trial of man accused of murdering Sycamore mother and son in 2016

Devin Oommen is a reporter for the Northern Star and has been following the trial. He spoke with WNIJ and you can hear his preview of the trial in the audio posted above.

Patricia Wilson, 85, and her son Robert Wilson, 64, were last seen alive at their church the morning of Aug. 14, 2016. Their bodies were found in their home the following day. Robert Wilson was very involved in the Sycamore Moose Lodge, while Patricia was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sycamore.

Police believe they were victims of a random attack. Their vehicle was found abandoned in Chicago near the Lincoln Park Zoo.

There were nearly a thousand leads, but no arrests for years.

Police arrested Jonathan Hurst in 2020 in Cincinnati using a DNA public database and cell phone tower data.

His trial was delayed due to procedural delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection begins Tuesday and is expected to last until Jan. 28 or 29.