Perspective: In praise of white lies

Do you really want to know where I stand on sincerity?

To be honest: I don't believe in it. I even find it problematic as a formula to close a business letter. Let me explain.

Sincerity, or the act of speaking one's mind without limitations, can be desirable only in very few circumstances. Do you need to be sincere when someone asks you if they look fat? If they're great singers or cooks? If they play tennis flawlessly?

Sincerity helps only if it's agreed upon by the parties involved in the conversation. Otherwise, no matter how true the facts may be, "sincere" words can be blunt and hurtful, and that's never the desired effect of any exchange.

That's why I am a firm believer in the white lie. It should be used wisely because it's more difficult than being sincere. Before using a white lie, one needs to guess the other person's expectations. If you consider this step unnecessary and choose to be sincere, be aware that, regardless of your intentions, you may hurt somebody you appreciate.

For the sake of interpersonal harmony and polite interactions, I'm all for the white lie, so feel free to tell me that this is the most insightful, wise and interesting perspective you've heard in your life. I'll swallow it, hook, line and sinker.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my honest-to-goodness perspective.