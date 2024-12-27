Rescue an oak on New Year's Eve in Bull Valley

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County is hosting an oak rescue event on New Year's Eve in Bull Valley. Oak rescues mainly involve clearing brush around the base of the tree. The cleared area makes it easier for acorns to root and grow into even more oaks.

The event takes place at Boloria Meadows Nature Preserve – the preserve boasts a mix of prairie, meadows, and old oak woodlands.

Conservancy Executive Director Lisa Haderlein explains why this type of event is so important to the trees.

“The reason that we do the oak rescues," Haderlein said, "is because most of our oaks — if they're not being taken care of— invasive brush and vines will grow up and basically choke the trees and prevent light from reaching their branches. In some cases, with some of the vines, they'll literally pull the trees down.”

Haderlein also points to the important role oak trees play in the ecosystem.

“Oaks do serve that function of being a 'keystone' species, because there are so many other species that need them as part of their life cycle," said Haderlein. "So, a lot of butterflies and moths, their caterpillars love oaks. So, without oaks, then you start to lose your butterflies and your moths. And then if you start to lose your butterflies and your moths, you start to lose your songbirds.”

Registration on the Conservancy’s website is highly encouraged. That way, organizers can plan to bring enough hot dogs and brats to roast on the fire made from all the cleared brush. Drop-ins are also welcome.

