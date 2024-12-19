The Napa Valley of Corn | Under Rocks podcast

Susan Stephens The still at Whiskey Acres in 2017.

When life gives you corn...make whiskey! And that's just what a growing crop of Illinois distillers is doing.

Whiskey Acres in DeKalb is leading the way, as an estate distillery and a bona fide tourist destination. Co-founder and CEO Jamie Walter says they're attracting about 2,000 visitors a month, during their short Friday through Sunday business hours. He says 25% of their visitors are local, 50% are from the Chicago area, and the rest travel more than 100 miles to get a tour and take home some small-batch whiskey.

Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle has a similar story: A farming family stretching back generations in northern Illinois found a way to diversify their business.

