The Napa Valley of Corn | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer TrittSusan Stephens
Published December 19, 2024 at 8:48 AM CST
1 of 5  — Whiskey Acres/IMG_7406.jpg
2 of 5  — Whiskey Acres/IMG_7404.jpg
3 of 5  — Whiskey Acres/IMG_4066.jpg
4 of 5  — Whiskey Acres/IMG_7400.jpg
Bonus from the archives! In 2017, then-Congressman Adam Kinzinger visited Whiskey Acres. Jamie Walter and Nick Nagele look on from the other side of the bar.
5 of 5  — Kinzinger~2.jpg
Ross Beach / WNIJ

Craft distilleries are the new craft breweries: There’s a growing number of these small operations in northern Illinois, offering their own take on the art of whiskey-making. And to wrap up another year of the Under Rocks podcast, our team heads out in search of some holiday spirit at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb.

The still at Whiskey Acres in 2017.
Susan Stephens
The still at Whiskey Acres in 2017.

When life gives you corn...make whiskey! And that's just what a growing crop of Illinois distillers is doing.

Whiskey Acres in DeKalb is leading the way, as an estate distillery and a bona fide tourist destination. Co-founder and CEO Jamie Walter says they're attracting about 2,000 visitors a month, during their short Friday through Sunday business hours. He says 25% of their visitors are local, 50% are from the Chicago area, and the rest travel more than 100 miles to get a tour and take home some small-batch whiskey.

Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle has a similar story: A farming family stretching back generations in northern Illinois found a way to diversify their business.

Share your favorite local producers of fine spirits with us at rocks@niu.edu. And check back soon for a map of distilleries so you can plan your next tour!

Thanks to Sam Naftzger for production help in this edition of Under Rocks. The show's produced at Northern Illinois University and is a service of Northern Public Radio.
WNIJ News Under Rocks
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
