Senator Duckworth meets with NIU leaders and Indonesian House delegation

This week, Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth met with Northern Illinois University leaders and a delegation from Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

Sen. Duckworth, an NIU alum, says groups like the university's Center for Southeast Asian Studies help create international leaders, strengthen international bonds, and lead to real outcomes.

“Trying to convince countries around the world to buy Illinois-grown, Illinois-produced ethanol; going to Indonesia and saying, ‘Hey, you should have a 5% ethanol blend in your gasoline that will reduce your carbon output and we can provide you with that ethanol,'" said the senator. "Those economic relationships are helpful to American farmers, and in particular Illinois farmers."

But she says the incoming Trump administration could cut back funding for international exchange programs.

“He does want to eliminate the Department of Education, which is a major source of funding for many of these programs, and I hope that we don't see a significant cut in our foreign relations funding for a lot of these programs,” said the Illinois Democrat.

At NIU, Duckworth received a Foreign Language and Area Studies fellowship through the Center for Southeast Asian Studies. It allowed her to spend three months in Indonesia building her Indonesian language skills. She says those skills have helped her establish strategic partnerships and economic trade agreements, like her work on ethanol.