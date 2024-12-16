© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad
×
Image Alt Text

Perspective: Listen to what you are hearing

Northern Public Radio | By Andrew Nelson
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:05 AM CST
American POWs at the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 22, 1944
Büschel/Bundesarchiv
/
Wikimedia
American POWs at the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 22, 1944

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Bulge, the largest and bloodiest battle fought by United States armed forces in World War II. At 5:30 that morning, the Germans threw over 410,000 men, 1,400 tanks and armored fighting vehicles, 2,600 artillery pieces and 1,000 aircraft against U.S. forces.

 

The attack was a complete surprise.

 

It would take one month and nine days to retake the area that became known as the “bulge” back from the Germans. The U.S. casualty rates were horrific.

 

There were a number of reasons why the U.S. high command was caught off guard and U.S. lines thinly held. One of those reasons was a failure to listen to what was being heard in the field in the days before the morning of December 16, 1944.

 

In this case, tanks and heavy artillery batteries. And they were moving. And they sounded close.

 

Those men in the field reported back to high command what they were hearing, and those at high command didn’t listen. What soldiers in the field were hearing was the just normal movement of German armor.

 

Nothing serious.

 

Until it was.

 

As a species, we don’t too badly when it comes to hearing. Unfortunately, though, the same can’t be said when it comes to listening. History is replete with tragedies whose root causes were failures in listening.

 

And with that, I have a simple recommendation for a New Year’s resolution: Listen to what’s really being said, and then pay close attention to the intentions behind what’s being said.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesAndrew Arison
Andrew Nelson
Andrew Nelson has been involved in public education in northern Illinois for more than three decades.
See stories by Andrew Nelson