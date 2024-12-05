Rockford Nutcracker performance has largest cast since '21.

Two Rockford organizations are coming together again to bring the community a Christmas classic.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra and the Rockford Dance Company will present their annual Nutcracker performances Dec. 7 and 8.

Lucas Segovia, the director of the ballet and the artistic director of The Rockford Dance Company, said this is the largest Nutcracker for the two organizations in the last four years.

“We have about 125 cast members. And every year we introduce new surprises, new costumes, new sets,” he added. “So, I think it's filled with the magic of what this kind of show needs.”

Segovia said the cast has almost doubled since he started directing it. He said the members’ ages range from 7 years old to over 70.

“It's not only double in the number of cast members. Now we have double the shows,” he said. “We did one performance for the last three years, and this year we reintroduced a second performance because it was it was so popular last year.”

Friday, Dec. 6, Segovia will host a bilingual performance for students at the Coronado.

Performances take place Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

