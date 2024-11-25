Rockford group drums up community

A Rockford landscape offers many programs that incorporate Japanese culture. One of its offerings is a hit in the community.

Anderson Japanese Gardens offers language, calligraphy, moon and tea ceremonies and other things related to Japanese culture.

“Teien No Taiko” or “Drums of the Garden” is a group at the garden. Taiko is a Japanese percussion instrument.

Yvonne Boose One of the Taiko drums donated by John Anderson.

Group members gathered in the basement of one of the garden’s buildings preparing for their weekly practice. A couple of members beat on Taiko drums. These two percussion instruments are from Japan. John Anderson, the gardens’ founder, donated them. Others thumped on a different type of drum. These were containers provided by Jay Carlson Growers.

“They're the kind of pots that if you were to buy a tree,” explained Linda Bergstrom, the cofounder, sensei and artistic director of the group. “The tree would come in that size pot, you know, about this tall or so, like this wide. And they graciously gave us a lot of them. And we turned those into our drums.”

You may imagine that these holders are being turned upside down but they’re not. Packing tape is put on top, which serves as the upper part of the drum.

Anita Johnson, 83, is the other co-founder of the group. She said playing the drums was on her bucket list. Johnson asked Anderson about starting a drum group and he gave her the OK. His only ask was for her to do research. She didn’t know where to start. But two weeks later a magical meeting happened.

“I was talking to Linda, and I was telling her, I hope I don't bump into John Anderson,” Johnson said. “He's going to ask me how the drum group is going. And Linda said to me, ‘Anita, I used to be in a drum group in Salt Lake City.’”

Johnson and Bergstrom drummed up volunteers. The group has about two dozen members. The ages range from 9 up into the 80s.

“We started with the docents and people associated with Anderson Gardens,” Bergstrom added, “and put out the word there, and a lot of our original members are, and still are associated with the garden. But then we also just talked to people we knew.”

The troupe has been pounding for about two years.

Bergstrom chaperoned me to another building right before the practice started. There I met David Anderson, a member of the garden founder’s family.

Anderson said this group helps build community. He explained how it changed the relationship dynamic of a son and mother from Mexico.

“They don't have a lot of time to connect,” he said. “But this time on the drive here and while they're playing together, gives a really nice bond and something to talk about at home. I think that's very important.”

Anderson mentioned another community member.

“I think the gentleman with the PTSD,” he added, “giving him community. Giving him a place that he can come and, you know, it positively impacts him as an individual, but it also positively impacts those around him.”

Ronald Hendrickson joined the group in the beginning. He is a veteran who has a traumatic brain injury. He said being a part of this ensemble is soothing for him.

“This is like the best therapy that you could have. Only cost $5 a month,” he said as he laughed.

Yvonne Boose

The group has played at garden’s festival, the Fabyan Japanese Garden in Geneva, Rockford’s City Market, Kiwanis Brat Days, and CRE8IV Festival.

“That’s our mission - is to bring joy to the community by playing Japanese taiko drums,” Bergstrom said. “Oh, and our vision is that we will reflect the community in our membership, in our dealings, oh yeah, things like that.”

Bergstrom said anyone who is interested can come and play along. All they must do is show up to the garden at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bergstrom said they’ll take it from there.



