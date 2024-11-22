Illinois drivers should beware of deer on the road

Deer season is from October to January, but drivers should be on high alert this week.

Last year, there were almost 15,000 crashes involving deer in Illinois. More than 95% of the crashes caused damage to cars and property, and seven even resulted in deaths.

There are a few things to keep in mind when driving this season. Drivers should brake and honk their horn when they see a deer instead of swerving into another lane to avoid crashing into another car.

AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart says that making noise to scare a deer in your path is one of the best ways to stay safe.

“At AAA," Hart said, "I rarely recommend anyone to blast their horn, because that might be interpreted as aggressive driving. But during deer season, if you see one, blast your horn.”

Deer are specifically attracted to water on the side of the road, and they often travel in groups. Drivers are most likely to encounter a deer between the hours of 5 and 8 in the morning and evening.

Hart says that the best way to stay safe is to slow down and not swerve into another lane.

“Put your headlights on," said Hart, "because you're going to be able to see the deer's eyes, and that's going to help you prepare.”

Hart also recommends drivers take the time now to confirm their car insurance covers run-ins with wildlife, so they aren’t caught uninsured for such an event after a crash.

