Maria Bamford brings her honest and poignant humor to Rockford

Maria Bamford brings her colorful and deeply honest brand of comedy to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 21.

Ahead of her standup comedy show, Bamford chatted with WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier.

Jason Cregier:

With political news carrying such heavy subject matter of late, how do you turn the current social American landscape into jokes?

Maria Bamford:

I usually don't focus on political issues because I'm not well versed in the subject. The current topic I've been focusing on is money. Many people can certainly relate to it, especially with the emotional highs and lows that it (money) can bring.

I encourage crowds to unionize, which certainly happens through laughter and engagement with the audience through crowd work.

Your comedy can be so open. How do you find that tone? Does being so open feel hard for you, or is it cathartic?

I don't know what it is about my genetic coding, but I do feel a sense of relief when I open myself up on stage. There is a sense of comfort. Even if the response isn't what you hoped for, there is something delightful in saying what you really feel.

And I don't mind being the goofball.

What fascinates me about your work is you do something so real but then change your tempo.

And you interweave segways that may not feel like a transition if you're not paying attention.

How long does it take to hone your act?

Because it's a very distinct way of performing comedy.

It's like a Bonzi tree. You have to really pay attention to appreciate it. People who are into Bonzi trees are perhaps a little bit like me, a tad tiresome. You're either into it (the comedy) or you're not into it.

You grew up in the Midwest in Duluth, Minnesota. Are you glad to be back in the Midwest with your stop in Rockford?

I'm excited if Rockford is anything like Duluth. I'm pumped! I'm ready!

Bamford ended our conversation with one simple and clear message.

History is happening all around us, all the time.

So, let's pray for peace.

Maria Bamford performs her standup comedy on Thursday at 730 p.m. at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in downtown Rockford.

