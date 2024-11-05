Farmers in Illinois could be surveyed by USDA before spring

The USDA will be tapping farmers across the U.S. to participate in a conservation survey. The statistics and conservation branches of the agency are reaching out to farmers, ranchers, and agricultural landowners to gather in-depth information about the conservation practices they use. Nearly 12,000 operators will receive the 2024 Conservation Effects Assessment Project survey.

The 2024 Conservation Effects Assessment Project survey will collect data that paints a picture of conservation practices across the agriculture landscape.

Mark Schleusener is the Illinois statistician for the U.S.D.A. He says carrying out this survey helps the agency create better programs to encourage conservation on farms.

“My opinion," he said, "is that almost all farmers are treating their land very well and they are well aware of proper ways to conserve natural resources, including topsoil. And it's important that the USDA capture that information and measure it. It's also important that the USDA design incentive plans that work well with farmers' techniques.”

Survey questions will include farm production practices: chemical, fertilizer, and manure applications, as well as tillage and irrigation use.

Schleusener says farmers are legally protected when they participate.

“All the data we collect is confidential by law and exempt from the Freedom of Information Act," he said. "So, what it, what any individual farmer is doing cannot be reported to any other individual or organization.

The value comes from bushels of data points.

"When the NRCS compiles [the] information together," he said, "it can provide an important picture of what's happening across Illinois and across the country for conservation techniques.”

Farmers can expect to hear from the agency through March 2025 if they’ve been selected. Participation is voluntary. The data can impact programs and support for farmers who are interested in conservation practices.

