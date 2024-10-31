Explaining what Wisconsin election observers can and can't do

Wisconsin is one of several states expecting an influx of “election observers” to watch polling locations.

Lisa Tollefson is the county clerk in Rock County. She’s expecting an increase of poll watchers in her county too.

Tollefson says, in some states, election observers have to receive training but, in Wisconsin, “They don't have to take any training. [I] kind of wish they did, but they don't."

In other states, they also have to be certified by candidates, parties, or certain organizations, but in Wisconsin, anyone — except for candidates — can show up with their ID, sign a few documents, and be handed an “election observer” badge. They don't even have to be Wisconsin residents.

However, there are clear rules for what they can and can’t do.

They can stand within 3 to 8 feet to watch the process: people registering and stating their address to the poll workers.

“They can't talk on their cell phones. They can't take pictures. They can't wear any electioneering items. They can't engage with voters," she said. "They basically have to be able to see the process and be able to hear those voters state their name and addresses.”

Poll watchers are not allowed to talk to voters or get in their way of casting their ballot.

They can challenge a vote if there's a legitimate reason. During this summer’s special election in Wisconsin, a group of partisan poll watchers in the Milwaukee suburbs disrupted the process by challenging every single absentee ballot without cause. Some are concerned about similar chaotic scenes playing out next Tuesday.

If a voter feels intimidated by an observer, they can ask for the polling location’s chief inspector who can ask the person to leave, if there’s an issue.