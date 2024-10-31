Curbside voting is often available for disabled and elderly voters

There are several ways polling locations make voting more accessible for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Lisa Tollefson is the county clerk in Rock County.

She says many polling locations offer curbside voting for people who can’t physically make it into the building. It’s where two election workers come out to the voter’s car with their ballot so they verify their registration and vote.

“They're actually announcing in the polling location each time that they're doing that," she said. "You know, I have a curbside voter. We're verifying they're registered to vote. We're taking a ballot out to the curbside voter, and when they come back in with that voted ballot, they'll say, we have a ballot for John Smith, anyone have any reason to object to this ballot? Then they'll enter that into the tabulator.”

Tollefson says voters interested in curbside voting can call their county clerk’s office in advance to make sure election workers are prepared to help them.

Every polling location in the country is required to assist voters in marking their ballot. That could be making the font larger and easier to read, a braille pad, or headphones.