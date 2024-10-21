Conservation on the ballot in Illinois propositions

Voters in northern Illinois will have the opportunity to vote on ballot questions related to conservation.

The measures appear on ballots in DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry Counties.

They include around $669 million in additional funds for nature and conservation over the next two decades.

The forest preserve and conservation districts across the four counties own and manage 60 nature preserve sites, which cover more than 14,000 acres of land.

The counties are asking for tax increases or the ability to issue bonds to pay for different needs across the preserves.

The public’s use of the preserves for recreation has increased since the beginning of COVID-19, which officials say has created a bigger need for overall maintenance of the natural areas.

The districts are also looking to buy more land to connect green spaces and protect wildlife habitat.

Voters will weigh on the measures this November.

