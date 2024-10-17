Rockford casino revenue will fulfill a goal from the city's cultural plan

The City of Rockford revealed its cultural plan this summer. One goal was to get arts financial support from local businesses. One establishment will fulfill this objective.

Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino will give $250,000 to the city’s arts and culture sector each year. The is a part of the Host Community Agreement with the city and the casino. The allocation decision, for the funds, was made in the Oct. 7 city council meeting.

Mary McNamara Bernsten is the executive director of the Rockford Area Arts Council. She said she is thrilled one of the objectives from the plan has been met in a short time.

“So, what that means for the sector is that there will be increased access to opportunities,” she said, “funding opportunities for neighborhood festivals, for signage, perhaps creating neighborhood identity and a sense of place and belonging and pride.”

She said these projects could lead to bigger picture planning.

“That's the exciting part,” Bernsten added, “that we are now playing a long game with arts and culture, which is where we really want to be in a city that is seeing so many successes and so much progress.”

Bernsten is encouraging people to go the RAAC’s website to see how they can help with other plan objectives.

A total of $7 million dollars of casino revenue will be spread across nine sectors.

