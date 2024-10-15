© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Epitaph

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published October 15, 2024 at 7:05 PM CDT
Lonny Cain

When I was 17 I wrote my epitaph.

What I wrote was a poem. I was in that glorious period of life when high school was about to end and before me was a lifetime.

My thoughts were not morbid. They were more philosophical. What I wrote applied to everyone. Or so I thought then. And I still do.

The poem titled "Epitaph" was written in May 1966. I pulled it out to reread, to see the original 17-year-old handwriting. I found myself thinking about who I was then and who I am now.

It does not reflect poetic genius. The sentiment is not original. And the rhyming scheme is simplistic. But what is significant to me is that I wrote the poem at age 17 ... with so many years ahead.

Here's what I wrote:

Epitaph

Man is born to live, to die,

And with all his might he has to try

To dig his hands into the earth

And scratch out his name

And then to the people cry:

"I was here;

Now, let me die."

Yes, these are thoughts I still embrace. Since age 17 I have felt the need to make a mark in the world and leave behind some kind of legacy.

But, hey, don’t start etching those words on my tombstone yet.

I'm still busy scratching out my name.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my  Perspective.
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
