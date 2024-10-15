Perspective: Epitaph

When I was 17 I wrote my epitaph.

What I wrote was a poem. I was in that glorious period of life when high school was about to end and before me was a lifetime.

My thoughts were not morbid. They were more philosophical. What I wrote applied to everyone. Or so I thought then. And I still do.

The poem titled "Epitaph" was written in May 1966. I pulled it out to reread, to see the original 17-year-old handwriting. I found myself thinking about who I was then and who I am now.

It does not reflect poetic genius. The sentiment is not original. And the rhyming scheme is simplistic. But what is significant to me is that I wrote the poem at age 17 ... with so many years ahead.

Here's what I wrote:

Epitaph

Man is born to live, to die,

And with all his might he has to try

To dig his hands into the earth

And scratch out his name

And then to the people cry:

"I was here;

Now, let me die."

Yes, these are thoughts I still embrace. Since age 17 I have felt the need to make a mark in the world and leave behind some kind of legacy.

But, hey, don’t start etching those words on my tombstone yet.

I'm still busy scratching out my name.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.