Latino Resource Center celebrates milestone on NIU campus

Northern Illinois University’s Latino Resource Center is hitting a major milestone this year.

A celebration on Oct. 19 marks 25 years for the Center’s current building on campus.

It’s also home to NIU’s Center for Latino American Studies.

Luis Santos-Rivas has directed the Center for the past decade. He says the building plays an important role for students.

“It is very important because it is a home away from home," he said. "What we do here is create a sense of belonging for those students. It’s very good when you transition from high school and community college have a place where you go and feel comfortable.”

The building includes a computer lab, library, and study lounges. It is also used by students in the Latino honor society, classes, and mentoring programs.