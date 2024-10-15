© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Latino Resource Center celebrates milestone on NIU campus

Northern Public Radio
Published October 15, 2024 at 9:52 AM CDT
Director Luis Santos-Rivas shows a large mural that was created with the help of students inside the Latino Resource Center.
Spencer Tritt
Director Luis Santos-Rivas shows a large mural that was created with the help of students inside the Latino Resource Center.

Northern Illinois University’s Latino Resource Center is hitting a major milestone this year.

A celebration on Oct. 19 marks 25 years for the Center’s current building on campus.

It’s also home to NIU’s Center for Latino American Studies.

Luis Santos-Rivas has directed the Center for the past decade. He says the building plays an important role for students.

“It is very important because it is a home away from home," he said. "What we do here is create a sense of belonging for those students. It’s very good when you transition from high school and community college have a place where you go and feel comfortable.”

The building includes a computer lab, library, and study lounges. It is also used by students in the Latino honor society, classes, and mentoring programs.
