Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Arts and crafts of fall can be found in St. Charles this weekend

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published October 10, 2024 at 1:31 PM CDT
The annual Autumn on the Fox arts and crafts festival takes place Friday-Sunday at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles.
Art of the Heartland
/
Robin Reed
The annual Autumn on the Fox arts and crafts festival takes place Friday-Sunday at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to Kane County to enjoy some of autumns finest arts and crafts.

Autumn on the Fox is an annual arts and crafts festival that has been held in the Fox valley since 1987.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by the events organizer Robin Reed, of Art of the Heartland, who hosts the event, to discuss the fall celebration along the Fox River.

Reed mentions that the festival is at a good size now, due to its popularity they had over 200 booths of crafters and artists at one time, and Reed said that was almost too big.

All arts and crafts are handmade and juried. Reed says that all participants must submit a sample of their work to participate in the weekend's events.

Besides the arts and crafts, there will also be a riverboat cruise nearby that's offered by the Charles Park District.

Plus, oodles and oodles of local food options.

Autumn on the Fox runs from Friday, Oct.11 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

Listen to Jason and Robin Reeds full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, email us at wnij.org/spotlight
WNIJ News Fox RiverSt. CharlesArt exhibitFall Festivals
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
