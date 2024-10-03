Welcome fall with Autumn on Parade in Oregon, Illinois.

On today's WNIJ Community Spotlight we head to Ogle County. This Saturday and Sunday is the 53rd annual celebration in Oregon, Illinois of Autumn on Parade.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by event organizer Meggan Dickson to discuss the annual fall tradition.

Dickson says the annual festival has a market that began with 7 booths in 1970 and has grown to over 200 booths today.

Autumn on Parade will also feature a "fun zone", which Dickson says will feature bounce houses, a bungee run and a petting zoo that lets attendees into the pen and hand feed the animals.

Just like the title suggests, Autumn on Parade features, well, a parade. Dickson mentions that the Harvest Time Parade is the largest parade in Northern Illinois. The parade's theme this year is "Whimsical Weekend" and features marching bands, unique vehicles and tumbling crews.

Times are certainly not "Medieval," but Oregon does have a castle. Yep, you're not reading this wrong, Oregon, Illinois has a castle. Stronghold Castle holds an Olde English Faire during Autumn on Parade, and Dickson says a complimentary shuttle is offered to transport people from downtown Oregon to Stronghold Castle just north of town.

Finally, Jason asks an embarrassing question that he's pondered for some time, is the town name pronounced "Ore-Gun" or "Ore-Gone".

Dickson confirms that locals prefer "Ore-Gun," but she too says "Ore-Gone" from time to time.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.

For more information on the 53rd annual Autumn on Parade festival, just visit autumnonparade.com

If your event needs a spotlight, email us @Community Spotlight | Northern Public Radio: WNIJ and WNIU

Note: Autumn on Parade is an underwriter of WNIJ.