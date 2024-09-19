Perspective: Belonging in the classroom is more important than ever

There’s no need to elaborate on the urgency of ensuring students feel a sense of belonging and mattering in their classrooms and their schools. While schools can’t provide 24/7 “wrap-around care,” faculty and staff can prioritize building a community of care in their facilities and their classrooms. Feeling adrift and sensing that your presence isn’t welcome or even noticed is devastating to a person’s sense of self-worth. It’s important to note that a sense of belonging can shift from moment to moment – a kind word that brings us into the group can be undercut by another’s facial expression or body language leaving us feeling outside the group again.

An organization called Attendance Works promotes September as Attendance Awareness Month. When students feel they’re a valued member of the classroom community, they are more likely to show up in class. Whether educator or administrator, in pre-school through university, there are proven ways to instill a sense of belonging on your campus.

Attitude matters, so offer warmth and authenticity to your students. Remind yourself that learning is a partnership -- so do your part. Ensure that students’ identity is recognized and represented in the course materials and classroom.

Learn your students’ names, learn how to pronounce them, and use them – hearing our own names spoken gets our attention in an unparalleled manner and provides evidence that we are “seen” and “known.” Think about it, if a teacher doesn’t know your name, how can you feel you belong?

You can’t just tell someone they belong – it’s our actions that show others they belong and they matter. Belonging is very much an “inside job.”

