Fly through the sky in Freeport this weekend

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes to the skies.

Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Mark Mannino, one of the organizers for the Northwest Illinois Airshow, which is Saturday, Sept. 21 at Albertus Airport in Freeport, Il. This is the 4th year for the airshow and Mannino says each year the popularity for the event grows a little more.

Besides historic aircraft, attendees will be able to enjoy an aerial show featuring dips, dives, spins and so much more.

Mannino tells Jason how the pilots train for the airshow, the requirements needed to perform, and how weather can affect the aerial portion of the day's events.

When your eyes aren't fixed to the sky, Mannino mentions that attendees may take their children to a petting zoo on site at the airport, a musical performance by Sweet Reminder and plenty of local food choices when you'd like to grab a bite to eat.

You can listen to the full conversation about the 4th annual Northwest Illinois Airshow in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, let us know!