WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)
Weekend celebrations launch Hispanic Heritage month in DeKalb and Kendall counties
Sandwich local, Sara Franco, also known as 'La Flor de Chihuahua' performs during St. Mary's Church's Mexican Independence and fundraising event on Sept. 15, 2024.
Maria Gardner Lara
A young potential customer checks out items displayed during Plano's Hispanic Heritage Street Market on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Attendees check out the various food vendors at St. Mary's Church fundraiser and Mexican Independence Day celebration held in DeKalb, IL on Sept. 15, 2024.
Food vendors sell traditional Mexican Food during St. Mary's Church in DeKalb fundraising and Mexican Independence Day celebration in DeKalb, IL on Sept. 15, 2024.
Maria Reyna Caudillo assists in the Mexican Independence Day celebration a fundraising event for St. Mary's Church in DeKalb, IL on Sept. 15, 2024.
Martin Garcia Miranda, owner of DeKalb Fresh Market, and his family attend St. Mary's Church celebration of Mexican Independence Day and fundraising event in DeKalb, IL on Sept. 15, 2024.
