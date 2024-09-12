© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Mellow out this weekend in LaSalle with blues and jazz

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published September 12, 2024 at 11:30 AM CDT
BBQ N' Blues and Jazz N' The Street take place in downtown Lasalle this Friday and Saturday.
The LaSalle Business Association
BBQ N' Blues and Jazz N' The Street take place in downtown LaSalle this Friday and Saturday.

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight is of the laid back and mellow variety. Today we talk music, food and fun. All three can be found in downtown LaSalle this weekend at the BBQ N' Blues and Jazz N' The Street music festivals on Friday and Saturday.

WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Steve Westerman of the LaSalle Business Association.

Steve tells Jason how the first day of the festival is blues focused on Friday.

BBQ N' Blues will feature four blues acts, local food (all serving some type of BBQ) and a BBQ contest featuring some of the best ribs from around the Illinois Valley.

Westerman says day two of the festival shifts gears a bit. More of a wine sipping and mellow vibe. Jazz N' The Street features multiple jazz musicians, another night of local food options and a fireworks show at nights end to cap off the weekend's festivities in downtown LaSalle.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight email us at Community Spotlight
Tags
WNIJ News LaSalleLaSalle CountyIllinois ValleyFall FestivalsBluesJazz Festivals
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier