Mellow out this weekend in LaSalle with blues and jazz

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight is of the laid back and mellow variety. Today we talk music, food and fun. All three can be found in downtown LaSalle this weekend at the BBQ N' Blues and Jazz N' The Street music festivals on Friday and Saturday.

WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Steve Westerman of the LaSalle Business Association.

Steve tells Jason how the first day of the festival is blues focused on Friday.

BBQ N' Blues will feature four blues acts, local food (all serving some type of BBQ) and a BBQ contest featuring some of the best ribs from around the Illinois Valley.

Westerman says day two of the festival shifts gears a bit. More of a wine sipping and mellow vibe. Jazz N' The Street features multiple jazz musicians, another night of local food options and a fireworks show at nights end to cap off the weekend's festivities in downtown LaSalle.

