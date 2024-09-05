© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

See all Beloit has to offer this weekend with its annual Heritage Days

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published September 5, 2024 at 11:30 AM CDT
Pictured above is the Bushnell Wheeler House in South Beloit, Il. It's just one of many local landmarks that people can see during Beloit Heritage Days. The event runs from September 6th-8th.
Firepoint Media
/
Therese Oldenburg
Pictured above is the Bushnell Wheeler House in South Beloit, Il. It's just one of many local landmarks that people can see during Beloit Heritage Days. The event runs from September 6th-8th.

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the stateline of Illinois and Wisconsin. Yes, the actual line.

Tomorrow through Sunday is the annual Beloit Heritage Days festival. The event showcases the history and beauty of both Beloit, Wisconsin and South Beloit, Illinois.

Event organizer Therese Oldenburg tells Morning Edition host Jason Cregier that it's important to pass on knowledge and heritage of your hometown to newer and current residents.

Oldenburg recommends a self-guided walking tour to see all that both towns have to offer, which includes a very scenic river walk in Beloit.

The event takes place Sept. 6-8.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, let us know!
Tags
WNIJ News City of BeloitDowntown BeloitCity of South BeloitFall Festivals
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier