See all Beloit has to offer this weekend with its annual Heritage Days

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the stateline of Illinois and Wisconsin. Yes, the actual line.

Tomorrow through Sunday is the annual Beloit Heritage Days festival. The event showcases the history and beauty of both Beloit, Wisconsin and South Beloit, Illinois.

Event organizer Therese Oldenburg tells Morning Edition host Jason Cregier that it's important to pass on knowledge and heritage of your hometown to newer and current residents.

Oldenburg recommends a self-guided walking tour to see all that both towns have to offer, which includes a very scenic river walk in Beloit.

The event takes place Sept. 6-8.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, let us know!