Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.
See all Beloit has to offer this weekend with its annual Heritage Days
Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the stateline of Illinois and Wisconsin. Yes, the actual line.
Tomorrow through Sunday is the annual Beloit Heritage Days festival. The event showcases the history and beauty of both Beloit, Wisconsin and South Beloit, Illinois.
Event organizer Therese Oldenburg tells Morning Edition host Jason Cregier that it's important to pass on knowledge and heritage of your hometown to newer and current residents.
Oldenburg recommends a self-guided walking tour to see all that both towns have to offer, which includes a very scenic river walk in Beloit.
The event takes place Sept. 6-8.
Listen to the full conversation in the link above.
