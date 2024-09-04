From sidewalk art to murals - Janesville art festival will take participants on a journey

A Janesville, Wisconsin event that started as a chalk art festival is continuing to evolve.

This is the 14th year for Art Infusion. A few years ago, the event added wall murals to its assortment.

Christine Rebout is the chair of Art Infusion Janesville. She says this year’s festival will allow participants to explore even more art.

“We have a guided tour of the murals, we have some tours of the local art galleries,” she added, “and we also have a tour inside the Rock County Historical Society of all of their art, and it's really featuring 19th century art.”

Two Chicago artists are coming in to enhance a couple of existing murals.

“One is CJ Hungerman. He's been here before,” she said. “The other artist, (Matthew Mederer) known as CoolDiscoRich, is new to us, so that's exciting to bring him in.”

Rebout says the temporary chalk art will still be a part of the fun.

“I think what we love about Art Infusion is it’s accessible to everyone. Whether it’s the murals, which you can visit anytime a day, ... to the chalk art, which is the temporary form of art that’s gone, you know, when there’s a rainfall or poor weather.”

Art Infusion takes place Sept. 6 - 8. Information can be found at the Janesville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website.



