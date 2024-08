Hello and welcome to another episode of the Extended Poetically Yours Podcast. This month we feature poet, teacher and nature enthusiast Robbie Q. Telfer. Telfer talks about his path to writing, his work with the past youth initiative Louder Than a Bomb, the Bell Bowl Prairie and many other things.

