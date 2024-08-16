We all want good food and a beautiful home | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Katey Armstrong is a Family and Consumer Science teacher at West Aurora High School. Some of you may know family and consumer science as “Home Ec,” which means Katey teaches all sorts of courses from Foods to Interior Design to giving future teachers a peak behind the curtain of how learning really happens.

And with those subjects, it’s not that hard to show students WHY it’s relevant to their lives. We all want to have a good education, yes, and we all want to eat good food and live in a beautiful home. Katey allows them to think critically about the art and craft behind it.

She’s also a leader of her school’s FCCLA Chapter. If you don’t know, FCCLA is the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. It’s a national organization that allows her students to compete across the country in events ranging from leadership to interior design!

“If the kid has a passion, and most kids do, there's a project to feed that passion and allow them to explore it more,” she said.

In fact, one of her students one FIRST PLACE NATIONALLY in interior design this year! Yeah, pretty awesome. We talk about all of that, and more, here on Teachers’ Lounge

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Katey Armstrong

Story featured in this episode:

'It's very sad': reports detail the lack of mental and behavioral health providers for northern Illinois kids

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

