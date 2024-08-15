Souped-up boats hit the water for a river chase in Rock Falls

On today's community spotlight, WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Michael Mackey of the Marine Racing Club of Illinois to discuss the annual Rock Falls River Chase.

The event has been held in Rock Falls since 2014 and will feature boaters racing from the ages of 9 all the way to people in their 70s on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Mackey tells us how all the boats are powered by outboard motors, which is enough to push the "slower" models to forty plus miles per hour, while the elite models can hover around eighty to eighty-five miles per hour.

The Rock River is the racecourse, which is three quarters of a mile long.

Mackey mentions how everyone is hoping for good weather, he says it only takes a change in water levels, wind and temperature to affect the boating conditions.

Attendees are encouraged to view the action at Seward's Riverfront Park from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If your event needs a spotlight, email us.

Throttle up and listen to this week's community spotlight in the link above!