Informational meetings scheduled in August for DeKalb City Clerk referendum

Two more informational meetings will be held in August to share information on the DeKalb City Clerk referendum.

At its July 22 meeting, the DeKalb City Council placed the referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot to allow the public to decide the future of the City Clerk position.

Voters will be asked if the position should become appointed.

According to a news release, the action was taken by the Council after a judge declared in March that the last elected clerk had forfeited the office.

City officials will be on hand at the upcoming meetings to provide information on the referendum as well as the role of the City Clerk in DeKalb according to the Municipal Code and state statute.

Information on the topic has also been posted on the City’s

website.

The meetings will be held on Wednesdays on Aug. 7, Aug, 14 and Aug 21. All of the meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the Second Floor Training Room at the DeKalb Police Department, 700 W. Lincoln Highway.