Sycamore steam show offers attendees a look back at the early 20th century

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the city of Sycamore. Charlie Hubbard is the President of the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, and he tells WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier about the rich history of the Steam Show, held since 1957.

Much of the equipment on display, ranging from trains, engines and tractors, is from the early part of the 20th century. Hubbard mentions how well kept the equipment is, and how much of a role this early form of technology helped play in the easing of daily work.

On top of the sheer power of steam engines that would make Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor grunt with glee, Hubbard says there are plenty of hay bales for kids to climb on, food to nosh on and general good vibes to be had by all.

The Sycamore Steam Show takes place August 8-11 at 27707 Lukens Rd. in Sycamore, Il.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.

