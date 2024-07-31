DeKalb police investigate Wednesday morning bank robbery

DeKalb Police are investigating an armed robbery of Illinois Community Credit Union in DeKalb that occurred Wednesday morning around 8:20, according to a press release.

Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot and was wearing camouflage clothing, an orange vest and a large black backpack.

The bank was closed for the rest of the day.

Photos provided by the City of DeKalb

Anyone with information about the case are encouraged to reach out to the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8403.

