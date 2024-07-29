Nguyen announces bid for DeKalb Mayor in 2025

Cohen Barnes will face a challenger in the DeKalb Mayor’s race next year.

Linh Nguyen announced Sunday night that she plans to run for the position in 2025.

In a press release, Nguyen says she believes elections are about choice.

She serves on the Board of Directors of DeKalb County Community Gardens. She’s also a Trustee with AFSCME Local 1890.

Nguyen has a Ph.D in Computational Chemistry.

Her current role is as the Inclusive Teaching Coordinator at NIU’s Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning.

In 2022, Nguyen fell short in a bid for County Clerk and Recorder.

Full statement:

Elections are about choice. DeKalb voters should have a choice in the upcoming municipal election on April 1st, 2025. Your vote will shape the future of our community.

As a working mother who juggles swim practice, play dates, cooking, cleaning, working, serving on the Board of Directors of DeKalb County Community Garden (DCCG), and serving as a Trustee of the American Federation for State, County, and Municipality Employees (AFSCME), Local 1890, I bring a unique perspective to the table. I understand the challenges working people face today, as I have lived them.

I am an immigrant from Việt Nam. When I first arrived in the United States in 2004, I barely spoke English. I walked and took the bus to school and work in the summer heat of Oklahoma and the winter snow of Pittsburgh. I know the difference an added bus stop on the long stretch of First Street on Route 18 could make for seniors.

As an immigrant, I had no money and no connections. It took hard work, courage, and determination to work my way up to the middle class where I am today. My journey is a testament to the American Dream, and I am committed to ensuring this dream is within reach for all DeKalb residents.

Today, I am an award-winning educator who strives to create more equitable opportunities for all learners and a community leader who advocates tirelessly for working families in DeKalb.

I am running for DeKalb Mayor in 2025 because I know what it feels like to be unseen and unheard. I am running to help working families like mine, who work hard and still struggle.

I hope you’ll join me on this journey.