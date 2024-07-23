© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Smells like chicken?! No, that's just Grimace the "corpse flower" in Rockford

Northern Public Radio
Published July 23, 2024 at 3:09 PM CDT
Claire Buchanan
WNIJ captured this photo of Grimace in bloom in 2018

Get ready. The team at Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is waiting for “Grimace” to officially bloom again. It’s a titan arum plant, more commonly known as the corpse flower because once in bloom the flower smells like rotting meat or burnt sugar when it opens.

According to a press release, it takes 7 to 20 years for the Titan Arum to first bloom and once the plant blooms it only lasts 24-48 hours.

Staff have noticed that Grimace is still growing taller, but also that the flower is showing more of a deep burgundy color, along with other signs that the flower is getting closer to blooming for a third time.

If you really what to see what the fuss…or stench…is all about, there will be special extended viewing hours when Grimace officially blooms.

There’s also a live feed of Grimace.

 

Facts about Grimace, the Corpse Flower

• The plant’s Latin name is Amorphophallus titanum

• Grimace is 21 years old and was gifted to the Gardens by Huntington Botanical Gardens in California in 2011

• Grimace last bloomed in July 2021 and August 2018

• The corm was last cleaned, weighed, and repotted on December 22, 2023. At that time, Grimace weighed 58.4 lbs.

• The species was discovered in 1878 by Italian botanist Odoardo Beccari

• The flower’s smell helps attract flesh flies and carrion beetles, which pollinate the flower while they look for rotting meat.

• The plant is listed as Vulnerable (V) by the International Union for Conservation of Nature
